Alexis Vega News: Four shots in win
Vega registered four shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Tigres UANL. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 31st minute.
Vega put together another productive outing Saturday as he recorded four shots and created four chances, something he has done in each of his last three matches. Despite that great production, he has just one goal contribution during that stretch. He also picked up a yellow card in his third consecutive match so he will need to tighten that part of his game up or he will find himself suspended sooner rather than later.
