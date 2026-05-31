Alexis Vega News: Included in World Cup squad

Vega (knee) will be available for the Mexican national team in the World Cup following the announcement of the country's 26-man roster.

Vega was at risk of being left out of the top international competition because he's not 100 percent physically as he plays through pain in the knee he had surgery on in January, but he's fit enough to see action and even took part in a friendly game against Australia on Saturday, delivering an assist during that match. Still, the playmaker might see reduced involvement in the summer competition, given that he's now in contention with Cesar Huerta and Julian Quinones, the latter of whom has gained plenty of ground thanks to his superb form. In any case, Vega should take set pieces whenever he's on the field, and he could be a solid attacking option on the left flank.