Alexis Vega News: Logs assist in loss
Vega made an assist, had one shot on goal, created three chances, sent in seven crosses (one accurate) and was shown a yellow card during Wednesday's 4-3 loss against Mazatlan.
Vega once again relied on his role as set-pieces taker to bring danger and one of the corner kicks he took resulted in an assist for Antonio Briseno to score Toluca's second goal. That's now 10 assists this season for the forward, but just the first in Clausura tournament as the forward is just getting back to his best form after returning from a knee injury that sidelined him for four months.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexis Vega See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group A Preview: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea and Czechia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics9 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 30November 29, 2022
-
Yahoo DFS Soccer
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Argentina vs. MexicoNovember 25, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 22November 21, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexis Vega See More