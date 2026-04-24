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Alexis Vega News: Logs assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Vega made an assist, had one shot on goal, created three chances, sent in seven crosses (one accurate) and was shown a yellow card during Wednesday's 4-3 loss against Mazatlan.

Vega once again relied on his role as set-pieces taker to bring danger and one of the corner kicks he took resulted in an assist for Antonio Briseno to score Toluca's second goal. That's now 10 assists this season for the forward, but just the first in Clausura tournament as the forward is just getting back to his best form after returning from a knee injury that sidelined him for four months.

Alexis Vega
Toluca
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