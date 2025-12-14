Vega is still reportedly dealing with discomfort but has trained with the team, so he could see minutes in the decisive Apertura matchup, especially if his team is still losing on the aggregate score in the second half. The attacker has been inactive since Oct. 27, so he may be a risky option after such a long absence. Still, he's one of the most talented players in the league, having scored four goals and nine assists in 13 league games before the injury. Both Helinho and Jesus Ricardo Angulo could see their playing time reduced as soon as Vega returns to the field.