Alexis Vega News: Plays 31 minutes in loss

Vega registered one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Queretaro.

Vega came off the bench during the second half against Gallos and produced on both ends thanks to a few tackles and corner kicks. The playmaker was limited to 21 minutes on the field for Mexico over the last couple of international friendlies, and he didn't return to a starting spot with his club, suggesting he's still under a playing time restriction following his recent return from a knee injury. He might get more involved in CCC action and perhaps get some rest in league play, where his team still has a good margin of error in the competition for playoff spots.