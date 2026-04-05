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Alexis Vega News: Plays 31 minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 10:16am

Vega registered one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Queretaro.

Vega came off the bench during the second half against Gallos and produced on both ends thanks to a few tackles and corner kicks. The playmaker was limited to 21 minutes on the field for Mexico over the last couple of international friendlies, and he didn't return to a starting spot with his club, suggesting he's still under a playing time restriction following his recent return from a knee injury. He might get more involved in CCC action and perhaps get some rest in league play, where his team still has a good margin of error in the competition for playoff spots.

Alexis Vega
Toluca
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