Alexis Vega News: Posts hat trick in victory

Vega scored three goals to go with five shots (four on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 5-2 win versus Necaxa.

Vega led his team's comeback by scoring three goals in the second half, all of them with his right foot and from inside the box. The forward's seven goals and five assists rank him third and first among all players in the league, respectively, in those aspects. Additionally, he has delivered various set pieces throughout the tournament. He should continue to feature on the left flank as he looks to build on his extraordinary season.