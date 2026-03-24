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Alexis Vega News: Productive in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Vega registered one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Pachuca.

Vega had a solid performance despite being held off the score sheet against Tuzos, succeeding in 13 of his 18 duels and five of his seven dribbles. He also added to his total of 11 chances created in 173 minutes of league play since returning from a lengthy injury absence. Even though he has yet to score or assist in those league games, he set up a goal in the last CONCACAF Champions Cup win over San Diego. The talented forward should be his team's first-choice left winger in the remaining regular-season fixtures before leaving to work with the Mexican national team.

Alexis Vega
Toluca
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