Alexis Vega News: Provides assist in loss

Vega assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat to Monterrey.

Vega helped reduce the deficit in the 82nd minute as he delivered a free-kick cross that found Luan in the box. Aside from the assist, he failed to provide much of an impact as that was the only cross he delivered in the first-leg of the Quarter Finals.