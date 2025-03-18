Alexis Vega News: Scores, assists in easy win

Vega scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and four chances created in Friday's 3-0 victory against Puebla.

Vega set up the team's first goal with an easy pass that set up Jesus Gallardo's goal, and he closed the scoring with a well-taken penalty in the second half. Vega has been one of Toluca's best players this season with averages of eight goals and six assists in 12 Clausura appearances thus far.