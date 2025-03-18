Fantasy Soccer
Alexis Vega headshot

Alexis Vega News: Scores, assists in easy win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Vega scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and four chances created in Friday's 3-0 victory against Puebla.

Vega set up the team's first goal with an easy pass that set up Jesus Gallardo's goal, and he closed the scoring with a well-taken penalty in the second half. Vega has been one of Toluca's best players this season with averages of eight goals and six assists in 12 Clausura appearances thus far.

Alexis Vega
Toluca
More Stats & News
