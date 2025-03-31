Alexis Vega News: Scores, assists in win

Vega scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and six chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Pachuca.

Vega set up Jesus Ricardo Angulo during the 13th minute and made the score sheet with an individual play in which he dribbled past three opposing players in first half stoppage time against Tuzos. The left winger is in top form as his seven assists lead the league and his nine goals rank third in the current campaign. He's likely to remain one of the most reliable attackers in the competition after being involved in at least two goals in each of his last three club appearances and standing out as his side's primary set-piece taker.