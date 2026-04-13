Alexis Vega News: Strong output in draw
Vega recorded five shots (three on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Atletico San Luis.
Vega posted a season-high shooting tally while adding plenty of dribbling and playmaking contributions in a favorable matchup. He was the only player who started in both of Toluca's games in a week of league and CONCACAF activity, playing a vital role as the team's captain and primary playmaker. Although he hasn't been directly involved in a goal in five Liga MX games (three starts) since returning from an injury absence, the talented attacker remains a consistent threat as part of a powerful offensive unit.
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