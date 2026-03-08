Alexis Vega News: Substitute option Sunday
Vega (knee) is on the bench in Sunday's clash with FC Juarez.
Vega is available for the first time in 2026 after struggling with knee issues that ultimately forced him to undergo surgery in January. His presence should give Diablos a huge playmaking boost, although he's likely to make a gradual return to action, eventually earning a starting spot on the left wing. Whenever that happens, all of Pavel Perez, Jorge Diaz and Sebastian Cordova will drop to substitute roles, and both Jesus Ricardo Angulo and Helinho could lose set pieces.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexis Vega See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 30November 29, 2022
-
Yahoo DFS Soccer
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Argentina vs. MexicoNovember 25, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 22November 21, 2022
-
Yahoo DFS Soccer
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Poland vs. MexicoNovember 21, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexis Vega See More