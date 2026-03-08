Alexis Vega headshot

Alexis Vega News: Substitute option Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 3:42pm

Vega (knee) is on the bench in Sunday's clash with FC Juarez.

Vega is available for the first time in 2026 after struggling with knee issues that ultimately forced him to undergo surgery in January. His presence should give Diablos a huge playmaking boost, although he's likely to make a gradual return to action, eventually earning a starting spot on the left wing. Whenever that happens, all of Pavel Perez, Jorge Diaz and Sebastian Cordova will drop to substitute roles, and both Jesus Ricardo Angulo and Helinho could lose set pieces.

Alexis Vega
Toluca
