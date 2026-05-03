Alexis Vossah Injury: Forced off against Strasbourg

Vossah was forced off in the 82nd minute of Saturday's 2-1 win at Strasbourg after feeling pain in his lower leg area, leaving his availability for upcoming fixtures uncertain.

Vossah was forced off late during Saturday's victory against the Racing with no official diagnosis yet provided. Toulouse is set to conduct further examinations in the coming days to assess the severity of the issue. The young midfielder will be monitored closely before any return timeline is established, with Mario Sauer having stepped in to replace him in the closing stages of the victory and could see more playing time if Vossah misses out.