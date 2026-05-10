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Alexis Vossah News: Available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Vossah (lower leg) is available for Sunday's clash against Olympique Lyonnais, according to the club.

Vossah's clearance is an encouraging development after he was forced off in the 82nd minute of the previous fixture against Strasbourg with lower leg discomfort. Further examinations had been conducted to assess the severity of the issue, and the results appear to have been reassuring enough to allow him to feature Sunday. Mario Sauer, who had stepped in to replace him in the closing stages of that match, is likely to revert to a depth role with Vossah back in contention.

Alexis Vossah
Toulouse
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