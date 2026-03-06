Alexsandro Injury: Back available Sunday

Alexsandro (calf) has trained with the team this week and is back available for Sunday's clash against Lorient, according to coach Bruno Genesio. "He trained with us this week, he is back in contention."

Alexsandro has shaken off his calf injury after completing full training sessions with the squad this week and is back in the mix for Sunday's clash against the Merlus. The center-back has been a locked-in starter for the Dogues in recent seasons, but a series of injury setbacks this year pushed him into more of a rotational role. That dynamic is likely to stick through the final stretch of the campaign.