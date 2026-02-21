Alexsandro Injury: Remains out

Alexsandro (calf) won't be an option for the time being due to injury, according to Le Petit Lillois.

Alexsandro picked up a calf injury ahead of Thursday's clash against Red Star Belgrade and is sidelined for now. The defender has battled through multiple injury setbacks this season and there is still no clear timetable for his return to the matchday squad. A regular starter in recent campaigns for the Dogues, his absence creates an opportunity for Nathan Ngoy and Chancel Mbemba to lock in increased minutes and carve out bigger roles in the LOSC back line.