Alexsandro Injury: Suffers calf injury

Alexsandro (calf) will be unavailable for Thursday's Europa League match against Red Star Belgrade and could also miss Sunday's clash against Angers, coach Bruno Genesio said in the press conference. "Alexsandro felt some discomfort in his calf, with a minor strain, so he will be out tomorrow and likely Sunday as well."

Alexsandro will be unavailable for Thursday's Europa League match against Red Star Belgrade and could also miss Sunday's clash against Angers after feeling minor calf discomfort. The center-back had started the last two matches, and his absence could be felt in the backline. Nathan Ngoy or Chancel Mbemba are likely to start in his place during his absence.