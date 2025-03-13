Alexsandro News: Picks one match suspension
Alexsandro will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of yellow cards, the league announced.
Alexsandro accumulated three yellow cards in a 10-match span across French competitions and will be suspended for one match against Lens for the Derby du Nord on March. 30. His absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Aissa Mandi likely starting in the central defense for that game.
