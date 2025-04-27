Alexsandro News: Redeems himself with goal

Alexsandro scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Angers.

In Lille's last game before Sunday, the team failed to maintain a clean sheet because Alexsandro scored an own goal. By scoring one himself, the center-back's first in Ligue 1 action this season, it is safe to say he has compensated for his previous transgression. Defensively, Alexsandro will finish April with 26 clearances for an average of 6.5 per game in the category.