Alexsandro News: Scores own goal Sunday

Alexsandro recorded an own goal and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-1 win over AJ Auxerre.

Alexsandro was well on his was to keeping a clean sheet Sunday, but he scored an own goal in the 92nd minute to end those chances. It was a tough moment for him, but luckily it did not impact the result of the match. He put together a solid defensive match outside of that as he won five duels, intercepted one pass and made six clearances in his full 90 minutes of action. Outside of his four missed matches this season (three due to suspension and one due to a knock), Alexsandro has played every minute for Lille in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.