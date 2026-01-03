Alexsandro played only 13 minutes before being sent off due to a last-man foul during the weekend's clash. The defender will consequently be suspended for at least the upcoming visit to Paris Saint-Germain. It was his comeback from an injury that sidelined him since September, but he barely had a chance to show just how good shape he's in. Aissa Mandi and Chancel Mbemba will be options to take his place if they're back from international duty for the next match. Otherwise, Maxima Goffi might receive a rare opportunity.