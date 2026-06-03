Alfie Jones headshot

Alfie Jones Injury: Held out of training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Jones was not an option in training Wednesday, according to Matthew Scianitti of TSN Sports.

Jones came off the bench in a friendly over the weekend, but he may still be dealing with come stuggles, as he was not included in training Wednesday, only wearing his trainers. This is a bit concerning, as a further injury or some delayed complaints could see the club with less depth heading into their opener. That said, he is set for a minor role with the team, so an injury wouldn't force much change in the starting XI.

Alfie Jones
Middlesbrough
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