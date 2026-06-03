Alfie Jones Injury: Held out of training

Jones was not an option in training Wednesday, according to Matthew Scianitti of TSN Sports.

Jones came off the bench in a friendly over the weekend, but he may still be dealing with come stuggles, as he was not included in training Wednesday, only wearing his trainers. This is a bit concerning, as a further injury or some delayed complaints could see the club with less depth heading into their opener. That said, he is set for a minor role with the team, so an injury wouldn't force much change in the starting XI.