Alfie Jones Injury: Progressing in injury recovery

Jones has made "incredible progress" while he deals with an injury that has sidelined him since December, Canadian national team coach Jesse Marsch revealed Monday, according to Ben Steiner of Sports Illustrated.

Jones could be an option for his nation in the World Cup, even though he lacks form and may not play a big role immediately. If he completes his rehabilitation in upcoming weeks, he'll be in contention with Moise Bombito (leg), Derek Cornelius and Joel Waterman for center-back spots.