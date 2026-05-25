Alfie Jones headshot

Alfie Jones Injury: Progressing in injury recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 25, 2026 at 1:37pm

Jones has made "incredible progress" while he deals with an injury that has sidelined him since December, Canadian national team coach Jesse Marsch revealed Monday, according to Ben Steiner of Sports Illustrated.

Jones could be an option for his nation in the World Cup, even though he lacks form and may not play a big role immediately. If he completes his rehabilitation in upcoming weeks, he'll be in contention with Moise Bombito (leg), Derek Cornelius and Joel Waterman for center-back spots.

Alfie Jones
Middlesbrough
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