Alfie Jones Injury: Returns to full training

Jones (undisclosed) returned to full training with the Canadian national team Thursday, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.

Jones has taken a step forward in his recovery process, nearing a potential World Cup appearance, although he may initially be involved as a substitute given that he hasn't played since January. Depending on Jones' and Moise Bombito's (undisclosed) status, there could be an opportunity for someone like Joel Waterman or Luc De Fougerolles to produce in the back line in the first few World Cup games.