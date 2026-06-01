Alfie Jones News: Features off bench

Jones (undisclosed) came off the bench for 20 minutes in Monday's 2-0 friendly victory over Uzbekistan, marking a significant milestone in his return from the injury that has kept him sidelined since December.

Jones had been making incredible progress in his rehabilitation according to coach Jesse Marsch, and his appearance against Uzbekistan is the clearest sign yet that he will be available for Canada's World Cup campaign. The center-back will now compete with Moise Bombito, Derek Cornelius and Joel Waterman for defensive spots as the Canucks prepare for their tournament opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12.