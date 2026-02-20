Alfon headshot

Alfon Injury: Could return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Alfon (calf) was back in team training Friday and could be an option for Sunday's clash against Valencia, according to Apuntesports.

Alfon arrived at his new club still managing a calf issue, but the forward returned to full team training Friday and now has a real shot to feature in Sunday's showdown against Valencia. That would be a timely boost for the Yellow Submarine, adding another live body to the frontline and easing the load on Alberto Moleiro. If he is cleared, he gives the attack more flexibility and much-needed depth heading into the weekend.

Alfon
Villarreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alfon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alfon See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
211 days ago