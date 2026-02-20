Alfon Injury: Could return Sunday

Alfon (calf) was back in team training Friday and could be an option for Sunday's clash against Valencia, according to Apuntesports.

Alfon arrived at his new club still managing a calf issue, but the forward returned to full team training Friday and now has a real shot to feature in Sunday's showdown against Valencia. That would be a timely boost for the Yellow Submarine, adding another live body to the frontline and easing the load on Alberto Moleiro. If he is cleared, he gives the attack more flexibility and much-needed depth heading into the weekend.