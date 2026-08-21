Alfon Injury: Not called up, eyeing Atletico return

Alfon (quadriceps) is not in Sevilla's squad for Saturday's match against Athletic Bilbao, according to coach Luis Plaza. "He's not called up. He trained little yesterday and completed part of today's session. Next week he'll do the full week. First it's a joy because he's one more with us; any news like that is a delight. We'll be able to count on him at least to be in the squad against Atletico Madrid. It's not easy being out for a whole preseason. He's had a hard time, but he's fine now."

Alfon suffered a fibrillar tear in his right quadriceps back in preseason, an injury that was expected to sideline him for around eight weeks, and this update shows him finally closing in on full training after a difficult stretch on the sidelines. His steady increase in training load points toward a return to the matchday squad as soon as the visit of Atletico Madrid, marking a positive step in a recovery that had stretched across the entire preseason.