Alfon News: Makes bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Alfon (calf) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Valencia.

Alfon is back and ready to play Sunday, with the forward recovering after training with his team this week. He finally ends a close to two-month absence and will have to build up some fitness, typically more of a depth option either way.

