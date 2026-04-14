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Alfon News: Scores in 2-1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Alfon scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Athletic.

Alfon scored the second goal deep into stoppage time of the first half as Villareal won 2-1 against Athletic. This is the forwards first goal of the season, in his first start since joining from Sevilla. This was also his first shot on target from four shots since joining the club.

Alfon
Villarreal
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