Alfonso Blanco News: Allows two in loss

Blanco made three saves and conceded two goals during Sunday's 2-1 loss against Pumas.

Blanco was definitely one of the villains here as he committed a huge mistake that led to the opposition's first goal and then didn't have exactly the best effort to prevent the second. The goalkeeper has been in and out of the lineup in a heavy competition with Oscar Jimenez and this performance won't help him in this fight for a definitive number 1 status.