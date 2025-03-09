Alfonso Blanco News: Concedes two goals against Santos
Blanco registered three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Santos.
Blanco struggled in the final half hour of the game after his team was reduced to 10 men due to a red card for Adonis Frias. The goalkeeper has made multiple saves in each of his last seven league appearances, but he remains in a consistent rotation with Oscar Jimenez. Therefore, Blanco will likely be on the bench next Friday at Necaxa and return to face Pumas after the international break.
