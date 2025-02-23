Alfonso Blanco News: Keeps clean sheet versus Tigres

Blanco had two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win over Tigres.

Blanco was barely tested by an away side that lacked natural center-forward options in this game. The keeper is now averaging 3.8 saves and 0.8 goals conceded per contest as he continues to take part in one of every two games due to the rotation with Oscar Jimenez. While it's unclear if such alternation will end at some point, Blanco seems to have a slight advantage given his better numbers so far.