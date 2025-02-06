Alfonso Blanco News: Makes eight saves at Pachuca

Blanco had eight saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus Pachuca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 39th minute.

Blanco was outstanding against a Tuzos team that pressed for goals even with 10 men on the pitch. The eight saves were his best mark in three starts, but he remained without a clean sheet over that period. The Panzas Verdes have won all of their five league games this year while always changing their goalkeeper from one match to the next, so the rotation between Blanco and Oscar Jimenez may be a possibility as long as it continues to work.