Alfonso Blanco headshot

Alfonso Blanco News: Tallies four saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Blanco made four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win against Atletico San Luis.

Blanco did a good job despite being unable to leave his goal unbeaten at San Luis. He's now averaging four saves per game, which is the fourth-highest record in the competition. However, if he and Oscar Jimenez continue to alternate starts as they have done all season, Blanco would be on the bench midweek against America and would play a tough match Saturday against Tigres.

Alfonso Blanco
Leon
More Stats & News
