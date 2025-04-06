Fantasy Soccer
Alfonso Gonzalez

Alfonso Gonzalez News: Logs another goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Gonzalez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Mallorca.

To say Gonzalez is currently in his best form of this season is an understatement. He has three goals and one assist across his last four appearances. Prior to March, Gonzalez had been a healthy scratch for several games, with only one goal and one assist this season.

Alfonso Gonzalez
Celta Vigo
More Stats & News
