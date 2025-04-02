Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alfonso Gonzalez headshot

Alfonso Gonzalez News: Scores lone goal for home side

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Gonzalez scored one goal to go with six shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Las Palmas.

Gonzalez had a solid performance against Las Palmas on Monday. In 90 minutes played, he scored one goal on six shot attempts (one on target, three off, two blocked), created three chances, and completed three of his five dribbles. Gonzalez now has two goals in his last three matches for Celta Vigo and will look to build on his momentum against Mallorca this Saturday.

Alfonso Gonzalez
Celta Vigo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now