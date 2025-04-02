Alfonso Gonzalez News: Scores lone goal for home side

Gonzalez scored one goal to go with six shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Las Palmas.

Gonzalez had a solid performance against Las Palmas on Monday. In 90 minutes played, he scored one goal on six shot attempts (one on target, three off, two blocked), created three chances, and completed three of his five dribbles. Gonzalez now has two goals in his last three matches for Celta Vigo and will look to build on his momentum against Mallorca this Saturday.