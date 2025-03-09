Alfonso Gonzalez News: Two goal contributions in win

Gonzalez scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Leganes.

Gonzalez assisted on a goal by Oscar Mingueza in the 26th minute, before he netted one of his own, assisted by Borja Iglesias in first half extra time. The goal and the assist both marked the second of the campaign for Gonzalez, while this was the first time on the year that he had two goal contributions in one match. He also tied his season high by accounting for two chances created.