Alfonso Herrero News: Makes four saves in draw

Herrero had four saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw against Deportivo.

Herrero produced four saves to help his side earn a point, remaining a reliable presence as Deportivo applied pressure in search of a winner. The goalkeeper has now made eight saves while conceding three goals across his first two matches of the season, suggesting he could be called upon frequently following Malaga's return to the top flight. His shot-stopping ability should therefore remain important throughout the campaign, with another test awaiting in the next fixture against Valencia.