Alfonso Pedraza Injury: Set for return

Pedraza (ankle) is an option for Saturday's match against Rayo Vallecano, according to manager Marcelino Toral. "We are very happy for the return of Alfonso. He's been developing really well for several weeks now and we knew it was only a matter of time before we could count on him."

Pedraza is expected to be an option Saturday, ending a long injury that has kept him out all of this season. He will hope to see some time to test his legs in the match, as he is unlikely to see the start after such a long absence. However, he did start in 15 of his 23 appearances last season and should work into a bigger role once he builds up fitness.