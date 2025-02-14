Alfonso Pedraza Injury: Still needs more time

Pedraza (ankle) will need another week to recover, according to manager Marcelino Toral. " Alfonso is having a very good progression in terms of work and tuning. Which makes us think that very soon he will be with us, but neither will he be on this occasion."

Pedraza will need more time to reach full fitness before a return, as he has been left out again despite reports of a return this week. That said, he should be questionable for their next match, facing Rayo Vallecano on Feb. 22. He will hope to be fit by then, ending his long absence as he has yet to debut this season.