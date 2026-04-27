Alfonso Pedraza headshot

Alfonso Pedraza News: Assists in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Pedraza assisted once to go with four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Celta Vigo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 18th minute.

Pedraza assisted Nicolas Pepe's strike in the 29th minute Sunday, a goal which gave Villarreal an early two-goal lead. It was the only chance he created in the contest and it marked his third assist of the season. He also recorded three interceptions, two clearances and one tackle before he was subbed off in the 78th minute for Sergi Cardona.

Alfonso Pedraza
Villarreal
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