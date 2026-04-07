Alfonso Pedraza News: Poor in service

Pedraza generated five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 1-0 loss versus Girona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Pedraza had just one cross which was deemed to be accurate, and he didn't provide much else even when Villarreal needed to push forward for an equalizer. He should have more openings against Athletic, a mid-table team which has given up 43 goals on the season.