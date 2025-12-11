Pedraza started at left back and tried to drive Villarreal forward throughout the game, overlapping regularly and delivering a second highest season mark with nine crosses towards the strikers. The defender was one of Villarreal's more positive performers, combining energy in wide areas with relentless attacking intent, contributing to a season high three chances created, two shots and two tackles. Even in defeat, his contribution from the flank was one of the few consistent bright spots, highlighting his impact when starting for the yellow submarine, as he contributed two assists in his last two starts.