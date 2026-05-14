Alfonso Pedraza News: Struggles in service

Pedraza had seven crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 3-2 loss against Sevilla.

Pedraza was not able to make an impact with his crossing, as only one of his seven balls in was considered accurate. He'll likely need to stay involved in the final third for Villarreal to score on Rayo Vallecano. The mid-table side has conceded just 43 times in 36 La Liga games.