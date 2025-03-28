Alfred Duncan Injury: Called up for Bologna clash
Duncan (undisclosed) made the initial squad list for Saturday's match versus Bologna.
Duncan hasn't been ruled out in advance and will go through a final fitness test on game day to determine whether he's healthy enough to start. He has registered three shots (one on target), four key passes, one cross (one accurate) and three tackles (all won) in the last three rounds.
