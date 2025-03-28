Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alfred Duncan headshot

Alfred Duncan Injury: Called up for Bologna clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Duncan (undisclosed) made the initial squad list for Saturday's match versus Bologna.

Duncan hasn't been ruled out in advance and will go through a final fitness test on game day to determine whether he's healthy enough to start. He has registered three shots (one on target), four key passes, one cross (one accurate) and three tackles (all won) in the last three rounds.

Alfred Duncan
Venezia
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now