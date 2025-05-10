Alfred Duncan Injury: Could miss last three games

Duncan (calf) "won't be selected for Monday and is unlikely to recover for the ensuing two fixtures," coach Eusebio Di Francesco stated.

Duncan was a late scratch ahead of the last tilt due to a relapse of a previous calf injury and might not be able to return in time. Gianluca Busio, Kike Perez, Cheick Conde and Issa Doumbia will continue manning the two box-to-box roles like in recent weeks.