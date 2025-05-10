Fantasy Soccer
Alfred Duncan

Alfred Duncan Injury: Could miss last three games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Duncan (calf) "won't be selected for Monday and is unlikely to recover for the ensuing two fixtures," coach Eusebio Di Francesco stated.

Duncan was a late scratch ahead of the last tilt due to a relapse of a previous calf injury and might not be able to return in time. Gianluca Busio, Kike Perez, Cheick Conde and Issa Doumbia will continue manning the two box-to-box roles like in recent weeks.

Alfred Duncan
Venezia
