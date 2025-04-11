Fantasy Soccer
Alfred Duncan

Alfred Duncan Injury: Fit for Monza match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2025 at 5:01am

Duncan (calf) will return against Monza on Saturday, coach Eusebio Di Francesco relayed.

Duncan is available after dealing with a calf ailment for a couple of weeks. He'll compete with Gianluca Busio and Issa Doumbia but he's likely to begin on the bench given his imperfect conditions. He has notched three shots (one on target), four key passes, one cross (one accurate) and three tackles (all won) in his last showings (two starts).

Alfred Duncan
Venezia
