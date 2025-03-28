Alfred Duncan Injury: Questionable for Bologna tilt
Duncan "needs to be assessed due to a late physical problem," coach Eusebio Di Francesco stated.
Duncan started twice in a row before the break after an extended absence but picked up a new issue in training and risks falling out of the XI or the game-day squad list altogether. Since Hans Nicolussi is suspended, Gianluca Busio and Issa Doumbia might both get the nod.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now