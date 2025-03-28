Fantasy Soccer
Alfred Duncan headshot

Alfred Duncan Injury: Questionable for Bologna tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Duncan "needs to be assessed due to a late physical problem," coach Eusebio Di Francesco stated.

Duncan started twice in a row before the break after an extended absence but picked up a new issue in training and risks falling out of the XI or the game-day squad list altogether. Since Hans Nicolussi is suspended, Gianluca Busio and Issa Doumbia might both get the nod.

Alfred Duncan
Venezia
More Stats & News
