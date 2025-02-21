Alfred Duncan Injury: Returning against Lazio

Duncan (calf) "will be available Saturday after missing a lot of time," coach Eusebio Di Francesco stated.

Duncan last played in late November due to a calf strain and a setback during the rehab. He was a staple before getting hurt, while Issa Doumbia and Kike Perez have taken care of the position in recent tilts. He has totaled seven shots (two on target), three chances created, seven crosses (one accurate) and four tackles (two won) in his last five showings.