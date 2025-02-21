Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alfred Duncan headshot

Alfred Duncan Injury: Returning against Lazio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Duncan (calf) "will be available Saturday after missing a lot of time," coach Eusebio Di Francesco stated.

Duncan last played in late November due to a calf strain and a setback during the rehab. He was a staple before getting hurt, while Issa Doumbia and Kike Perez have taken care of the position in recent tilts. He has totaled seven shots (two on target), three chances created, seven crosses (one accurate) and four tackles (two won) in his last five showings.

Alfred Duncan
Venezia
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now