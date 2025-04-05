Alfred Duncan Injury: Will skip Lecce fixture
Duncan (undisclosed) hasn't been selected for Sunday's game versus Lecce.
Duncan played a handful of minutes in the past game but hasn't fully recovered from a minor injury and will be spared in this one after training on the side during the week. With Hans Nicolussi Caviglia back from suspension, only one between Issa Doumbia and Gianluca Busio will likely start in the midfield.
