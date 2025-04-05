Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alfred Duncan headshot

Alfred Duncan Injury: Will skip Lecce fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2025 at 10:06am

Duncan (undisclosed) hasn't been selected for Sunday's game versus Lecce.

Duncan played a handful of minutes in the past game but hasn't fully recovered from a minor injury and will be spared in this one after training on the side during the week. With Hans Nicolussi Caviglia back from suspension, only one between Issa Doumbia and Gianluca Busio will likely start in the midfield.

Alfred Duncan
Venezia
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now